Bicyclist struck and killed on U.S. 6 in Ohio

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Police are investigating a hit and run crash early Thursday that killed a bicyclist.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 6 near the intersection of County Road 4-50 near the town of Edgerton.

Police have so far found no witnesses, but believe the vehicle involved was damaged on the front passenger side near the headlights.

The identity of the bicyclist was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (419) 784-1025.

