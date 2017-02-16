Ball State’s new president to start on job in May

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University says its new president will take over the school leadership on May 15.

Ball State’s board selected Geoffrey Mearns for the position last month, but wasn’t certain when he would start at the Muncie campus since he was under contract as Northern Kentucky University’s president until Aug. 1.

Ball State board chairman Rick Hall says school leaders are eager for Mearns to start work as the 21,000-student school prepares for its 100th anniversary next year and develops a new strategic plan.

Mearns has been Northern Kentucky’s president since 2012. He’ll replace former President Paul Ferguson, who resigned in January 2016 after 17 months in the job. Ball State’s trustees faced criticism for not explaining his departure.