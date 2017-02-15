TinCaps 2017 season tickets go on sale Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Just two months before the home opener, TinCaps tickets are going on sale for eager fans. Individual game tickets for the 2017 season are available on Wednesday, February 15 at Parkview Field.

Beginning at 8 a.m., fans can buy tickets at the ballpark, online or by calling 260-482-6400. Anyone who buys tickets between 8-10 a.m. will be treated to free breakfast in the ballpark’s suite level lounge.

In 2016, the TinCaps had 21 sellout crowds at home. The team set a franchise attendance record, bringing in 413,701 fans for 68 home games. The average attendance of 6,084 was also a record. The TinCaps are ranked second in attendance out of 100 single-A and rookie-level organizations.

The team was also honored with the John H. Johnson President’s Award for Organizational Excellence last year.

The TinCaps begin the 70-home game season on Saturday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. in Parkview Field against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. There will be 31 fireworks shows, performances by national entertainers, theme nights every Friday of the 2017 season.

To view the team’s schedule, click here.