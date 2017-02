FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Snider seniors put pen to paper on Wednesday morning as Money Woods, Roman Jennings, and Jacob Claycomb will all continue their athletic careers in college.

Woods will play football at Marian University. A running back, Woods carried 188 times for 1,221 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior.

Jennings will run track and cross country at IUPUI.

Claycomb will bowl at Indiana Tech.