Red Cross encourages blood donations

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) The American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood during Red Cross Month in March.

The Red Cross said in a release Wednesday that since 1943, every U.S. president has designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world. Red Cross Month is a celebration of supporters, who are the face of the Red Cross in their communities and bring hope to people facing emergencies.

Blood donor Timothy Sheely knows the need firsthand. His wife required 12 units of blood during emergency surgery following the birth of their son.

“If it had not been for blood donors, she might not have survived,” said Sheely. “Thanks to generous blood donors, I still have a wife and my kids still have their mom. I can’t possibly thank those people in person, but I can give a little piece of me back with each donation for the greater good.”

The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products.

You can make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Adams County

Berne

March 6: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Lehman Park Pavilion, 667 Lehman St

Decatur

March 13: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Riverside Center, 231 East Monroe St

Allen County

Fort Wayne

Feb. 20: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

Feb. 20: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

Feb. 21: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

Feb. 21: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

Feb. 22: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

Feb. 23: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

Feb. 23: 11:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

Feb. 24: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

Feb. 24: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

Feb. 25: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

Feb. 25: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

Feb. 26: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

Feb. 27: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

Feb. 27: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

Feb. 28: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

Feb. 28: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

March 1: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

March 2: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

March 2: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

March 3: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

March 3: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

March 4: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

March 4: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

March 5: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

March 6: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

March 6: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

March 7: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

March 7: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

March 8: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

March 9: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

March 10: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

March 10: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

March 11: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

March 11: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

March 12: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

March 12: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 11337 Old US 27 South

March 13: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

March 13: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

March 14: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Indiana Michigan Power Center, 110 E. Wayne Street

March 14: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

March 14: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

March 15: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

Grabill

March 13: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St.

DeKalb County

Auburn

March 7: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 East 7th St.

Garrett

March 7: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Garrett, 515 W. 5th Ave

Waterloo

March 4: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Classic City Center, 3375 County Road 427

Huntington County

Huntington

Feb. 20: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Parkview Huntington Hospital, 2001 Stults Rd

Feb. 20: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Union Church, 3688 E 400 N

Feb. 22: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Huntington University, 2303 College Ave.

Feb. 23: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., YMCA, 1160 W 500 N

March 6: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Rd.

March 12: 7:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church/School, 860 Cherry St

Roanoke

March 2: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Elementary School, 423 W Vine Street

Jay County

Bryant

Feb. 22: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bloomfield Elementary, 350 East 500 North

Noble County

Kendallville

Feb. 27: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Side Elementary School, 302 E. Harding Street

March 3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Trinity Church, 229 S. State St.

March 9: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Impact Institute, 580 Fairview Blvd.

Ligonier

March 3: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Rd

Steuben County

Angola

March 13: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E 200 N

Helmer

March 1: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Helmer United Methodist Church, 7530 S SR 327

Wells County

Markle

Feb. 27: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St.