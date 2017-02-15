Red Cross encourages blood donations

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) The American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood during Red Cross Month in March.
The Red Cross said in a release Wednesday that since 1943, every U.S. president has designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world. Red Cross Month is a celebration of supporters, who are the face of the Red Cross in their communities and bring hope to people facing emergencies.
Blood donor Timothy Sheely knows the need firsthand. His wife required 12 units of blood during emergency surgery following the birth of their son.
“If it had not been for blood donors, she might not have survived,” said Sheely. “Thanks to generous blood donors, I still have a wife and my kids still have their mom. I can’t possibly thank those people in person, but I can give a little piece of me back with each donation for the greater good.”
The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products.
You can make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Adams County
Berne
March 6: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Lehman Park Pavilion, 667 Lehman St
Decatur
March 13: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Riverside Center, 231 East Monroe St
Allen County
Fort Wayne
Feb. 20: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
Feb. 20: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
Feb. 21: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
Feb. 21: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
Feb. 22: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
Feb. 23: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
Feb. 23: 11:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
Feb. 24: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
Feb. 24: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
Feb. 25: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
Feb. 25: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
Feb. 26: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
Feb. 27: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
Feb. 27: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
Feb. 28: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
Feb. 28: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
March 1: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
March 2: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
March 2: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
March 3: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
March 3: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
March 4: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
March 4: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
March 5: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
March 6: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
March 6: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
March 7: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
March 7: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
March 8: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
March 9: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
March 10: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
March 10: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
March 11: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
March 11: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
March 12: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
March 12: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 11337 Old US 27 South
March 13: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
March 13: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
March 14: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Indiana Michigan Power Center, 110 E. Wayne Street
March 14: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
March 14: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107
March 15: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd
Grabill
March 13: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St.
DeKalb County
Auburn
March 7: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 East 7th St.
Garrett
March 7: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Garrett, 515 W. 5th Ave
Waterloo
March 4: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Classic City Center, 3375 County Road 427
Huntington County
Huntington
Feb. 20: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Parkview Huntington Hospital, 2001 Stults Rd
Feb. 20: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Union Church, 3688 E 400 N
Feb. 22: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Huntington University, 2303 College Ave.
Feb. 23: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., YMCA, 1160 W 500 N
March 6: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Rd.
March 12: 7:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church/School, 860 Cherry St
Roanoke
March 2: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Roanoke Elementary School, 423 W Vine Street
Jay County
Bryant
Feb. 22: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bloomfield Elementary, 350 East 500 North
Noble County
Kendallville
Feb. 27: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Side Elementary School, 302 E. Harding Street
March 3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Trinity Church, 229 S. State St.
March 9: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Impact Institute, 580 Fairview Blvd.
Ligonier
March 3: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Rd
Steuben County
Angola
March 13: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E 200 N
Helmer
March 1: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Helmer United Methodist Church, 7530 S SR 327
Wells County
Markle
Feb. 27: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St.