FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers have recalled forward Rakeem Christmas from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, their NBA Developmental League team.

Last night, Christmas played 13 minutes, recording four rebounds and four points for the Mad Ants.

In his time in Fort Wayne, Christmas has averaged a total of 23 minutes, 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over nine games.