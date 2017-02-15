Purdue, IPFW want feedback on name change

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – IPFW and Purdue University are asking for feedback in a new name for the university in Fort Wayne.

The realignment approved by the Board of Trustees at Indiana University and Purdue University will allow Purdue institution to maintain a comprehensive university. Indiana University will focus on programs at the campus, such as health sciences.

Leaders at Purdue and IPFW have started a survey asking for naming options. Two names already suggested are Purdue University Fort Wayne and Purdue University Northeast.

The survey allows for other recommendations. It also wants to know who survey takers are: such as, staff/faculty, students, alumni, or members of the community.

The survey must be taken by noon Thursday, Feb. 23.

Click here to take the survey.

The Purdue University Board of Trustees will decide on a new name at a later date.