Police find guns, half pound of weed in raid; 2 arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police found guns and nearly a half-pound of marijuana in a raid at a home south of downtown Fort Wayne early Wednesday.

Around 9:40 a.m., detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics division served a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of West Wildwood Avenue, off Hoagland Avenue near Lutheran Park. Before the raid, police took Jonathan Lamont Parks and Cara Jay Kisling into custody in connection with the investigation, according to a release.

Police found handguns, ammunition, nearly a half-pound of marijuana and paraphernalia in home, the release said.

Park was arrested on charges of Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic Drugs, Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance, all felonies. Kisling was arrested on felony charges of Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Possession of Marijuana.