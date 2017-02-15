Muncie building chief charged with fraud, theft, laundering

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted Muncie’s building commissioner on a total of 33 counts of wire fraud, theft, and money laundering.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says the indictment unsealed Wednesday alleges 38-year-old Craig Nichols of Selma used sham bidding practices and submitting fake invoices to steer work to his companies and then bill Muncie more than $376,000 for demolition work his company either never performed or performed at inflated prices. He’s been Muncie’s building commission since 2012.

The indictment unsealed Wednesday charges Nichols with 16 counts each of wire fraud and money laundering and a single count of theft of government funds.

Prosecutors say Nichols faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment if convicted of all charges.

A message seeking comment was left at a home listed in Nichols’ name.

