Mastodons fall at Omaha despite solid effort from Young

OMAHA, Neb. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team was unable to pick up the road victory as the Mastodons fell at Omaha 63-49.

De’Jour Young led the ‘Dons with 13 points, six rebounds and a block. Selena Lozada and Rachel Rinehart each finished with 10 points. Rinehart also added five rebounds and a team-high three steals. Zaria Atkins led the way with three assists.

Both sides traded the first buckets of the game before the Mavericks hit a three to take the lead. Rinehart made a pair of free throws to end the first quarter and Atkins hit back-to-back jumpers to give the ‘Dons their first lead at 19-18. An 11-4 Omaha run from there put the Mavs back in the lead for good.

On the night, the Mastodons shot 20-of-49 (40.8%) from the field, 2-of-4 (50%) from long range and 7-of-10 (70%) from the free throw line.

Fort Wayne returns home to host Senior Day against South Dakota State on Saturday, February 18 at 4 p.m.