James nets 31 as Cavaliers top Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) tries to get past Indiana Pacers' Paul George (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 113-104. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
CLEVELAND (AP) – LeBron James scored 31 points, Kyrie Irving added 26, Kyle Korver made six 3-pointers and the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled into the All-Star break with their seventh win in eight games, beating the Indiana Pacers 113-104 on Wednesday night.
Irving and Korver combined to make four 3s in the first 2:50 of the fourth quarter — Korver finished with 22 points and became the seventh player with 2,000 career 3s — as the NBA champions pulled away and improved to 7-1 in February following a drama-and-distraction filled January.
And while most of the Cavs will relax over the weekend, James and Irving are headed to New Orleans for Sunday’s All-Star game.
Glenn Robinson III scored 17 for Indiana, which lost its fifth straight. Pacers All-Star Paul George scored just 13 and missed 12 straight shots after the first quarter. George ended his drought by making a 3-pointer with 5:15 left.

