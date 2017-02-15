Highlights from State of the City address

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry touched on a multitude of topics during his 2017 State of the City address, which he delivered Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne.

The following are some of the highlights from the speech. Most of them deal with tangible developments residents can expect to see in 2017:

In the last three years, $75 million has been invested in neighborhood streets, roads, sidewalks, ADA ramps, and street lighting, and another $25 million in improvements will occur this year.

Infrastructure upgrades to all areas of the city will occur in 2017, including along State Boulevard, Dupont Road, Coldwater road and Fairfield Avenue.

The largest clean water investment in the history of Fort Wayne will begin in 2017 with construction on a 200-foot deep tunnel set to start this spring. When completed in 2022, it will reduce the amount of combined sewer overflows into our rivers by 90-percent.

The Fort Wayne Police Department will add 28 new officers and increase resources to the Gang and Violent Crimes unit and Vice and Narcotics team, as well as add a new Street Crimes division to reduce thefts and burglaries.

The Fort Wayne Parks Department, after completing 70 improvement projects and investing $3 million in 2016, will invest another $5 million this year, open the Franklin School Park and splash pad, and construct 10 more miles of trails in the city and county.

By the end of this year, the city’s projects to have cash reserves in the $6-7 million range, and by the end of 2018, it should grow to between $8-10 million.

The new Fort Wayne 3-1-1 mobile app will launch in 2017 to enhance citizen engagement and provide more communication options.

The first phase of downtown riverfront development will begin later this year, with completion scheduled for 2018.

Development of The Landing, two hotels and – potentially – a downtown event center will begin in 2017 to ramp up downtown Fort Wayne progress.

