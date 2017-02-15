Eyewitness: ‘I just crouched behind my car and waited’

Related Coverage Police: Man shot while trying to steal Xbox

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- An eyewitness who said she saw the aftermath of a shooting at the Lassus Handy Dandy on East Dupont Road is giving her account of what happened.

Dakota Dawson said she is a regular at that gas station. She stopped in around 9:30 to get some gas Tuesday night but what she drove into was pure chaos.

“I heard someone from behind yelling,” she said. “I turned around and the officer was kind of waving at everybody saying, ‘Turn around! Turn around! He’s got a gun!”

That’s when Dawson saw a man with a gun standing over another man who was lying face down, she said. Dawson pulled into the gas station just moments after the shooting took place.

According to police a man was shot in the gas station parking lot near the 3600 block of East Dupont. Police who were called to the scene found David Allen Walters on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

“It was very clear to me that the man was shot in the back,” she said. “He was lying face down and he wasn’t moving.”

Police said the violence erupted after one man tried to steal another man’s Xbox. Walters and another man set up a meeting to arrange the purchase of an Xbox video game console, according to police. While talking over the sale, Walters grabbed the Xbox from the man and ran towards the vehicle he had arrived in. The man then fired one shot, hitting Walters.

“[The gunman] put the gun down and raised his hands and kind of just stepped back,” said Dawson.

Dawson said it is something she never could have imagined happening so close to where she lives. It makes her think twice about a trip to the gas station after dark.

“To see it and hear it was kind of surprising,” she said. “I go to school downtown where it’s frequent. But here it never happens.”

Police later found that vehicle Walters arrived in near the 4600 block of Wellington Drive where they arrested Jailon Gregory Parrish for an active warrant. Parrish was released after being questioned.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible according to police.