Couples dine at downtown’s newest restaurants for Valentine’s Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Couples from around the area gave some of downtown Fort Wayne’s newest restaurants a try on Valentine’s Day. Yummi Bunni, Tolon, and The Golden are just a few of those popular places to eat.

There was a long outside of Yummi Bunni as people waited to get their sweet fix, while Tolon was booked with about a hundred reservations, Tuesday night. The Golden had it’s fair share of patrons, every seat there appeared to be filled in the restaurant.

Couples said they enjoyed the atmospher and are glad to have more options to dine downtown.

“It’s in walking distances of quite a few places,” said Tiffany McIntosh. “You can stop at The Golden or walk down to Tolon. We like mixing things up and going to a few different places. I think that’s one of the most fun things about being downtown.”

The restaurant Tolon will celebrate its one year anniversary on February 18. Its grand opening came a few days after the Valentine’s day rush last year. The Golden opened June 2016, and is just a block away from Tolon on Harrison Street. Yummi Bunni is downtown’s newer addition, opening November of 2016.