Balanced attack leads Mastodons over conference leader NDSU

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – All five starters finished in double-digits on Wednesday (Feb. 15) as the Fort Wayne men’s basketball squad defeated first-place North Dakota State 77-61 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne closed the first half on a 13-0 run to take a 33-25 at the break. It was part of a larger 24-6 stretch that started with the Mastodons down 19-9. North Dakota went 3-of-14 from the floor and turned the ball over five times in the game changing 24-6 stretch.

The ‘Dons never trailed in the second half, but North Dakota State made a run to get within seven points with six minutes remaining. Then Kason Harrell came alive. He scored all 11 points in an 11-2 run that put the ‘Dons in control again at 67-51 with just under four minutes remaining.

Brent Calhoun tied a career-high with 19 points, most came early in the first half as the rest of the ‘Dons struggled from the floor to start the game. John Konchar pitched in 15 points. Harrell and Evans each had 14 points. Evans totaled 11 assists, giving him his third straight game with 10 or more assists. Bryson Scott had 11 points.

The story was the Mastodons’ defense. They limited North Dakota State to 40.4 percent (21-of-52) shooting. Paul Miller, who had 33 points against the ‘Dons in Fargo, finished with only six points on 2-of-11 shooting. Khy Kabellis, who had 25 in the previous meeting, made only 2-of-9 shots on Wednesday.

Fort Wayne improves to 18-9 (7-6 Summit). The Bison fall to 17-9 (9-4 Summit). The ‘Dons return to action on Saturday (Feb. 18) for a Senior Night matchup vs. South Dakota State. Tip at Gates is set for 7 p.m.