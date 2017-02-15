Ashton Kutcher testifies on Capitol Hill on human trafficking

WASHINGTON (CNN) Actor Ashton Kutcher testified before a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday to call for an end to human trafficking.

Kutcher testified at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on ‘Ending Modern Slavery.’ The “Two and a Half Men” actor and co-founder of Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children spoke about the important of technology in the fight against human trafficking, and said the mission should be bipartisan.

Human Rights First President and CEO Elisa Massimino also testified during the hearing.

During the month of February, NewsChannel 15’s investigative arm, 15 Finds Out, is studying the $150 billion racket of human trafficking and how it is growing in Fort Wayne. Part 3 of the investigative series Hidden Predators airs Thursday on WANE-TV. You can watch Part 1 and Part 2 now on wane.com.