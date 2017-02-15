Springs bounces Gophers over Hoosiers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Akeem Springs followed his own missed 3-pointer with a putback flip from the baseline with 3 seconds left, lifting Minnesota to a 75-74 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night to hand the Hoosiers their fourth straight loss.

Springs finished just 2 for 13 from the field, but the fifth-year senior’s hustle after his contested heave from the corner helped give the Gophers (19-7, 7-6 Big Ten) their fourth consecutive victory after falling behind in the closing minutes. Nate Mason led the way with 30 points, including 11 of 12 free throws.

James Blackmon Jr. finished with 22 points for the Hoosiers (15-12, 5-9). After driving through the defense to the top of the key, Blackmon pulled up for a 3-point try at the buzzer that banged off the backboard.

