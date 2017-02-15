2/15 High School Hockey Recap

Glenn Marini Published: Updated:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll bested Summit City 10-3 on Wednesday night to close out the regular season in local high school hockey.
Fort Wayne Bruins 4, Homestead 2

 

FWB: Scott 3, Steinforth.  Saves: Weiks 33

Homestead: Hartle, Nice.  Saves: Lay 18
Carroll 10, Summit City 3

 

Carroll: Palmer, Duffus, J Squadrito 2, Thornson, Fisher 2, Stoody, Ramsey 2.  Saves: Grinstead 13

Summit City: Fitzgerald 2, Schell.  Saves: McKinnon 20
Bishop Dwenger 7, Leo 3

 

BD: Yehle, Zaremba 3, B James, Edwards, Woods.  Saves: Frank 9

Leo: Carter Bonecutter, Decker 2.  Saves: Baumert 28

First Round of League Playoffs are set for Wednesday Feb 22nd.
Leo vs Fort Wayne Bruins, 6:10 pm
Summit City vs Homestead, 8:10 pm
Carroll and Bishop Dwenger receive 1st round bye and will play the winners of the first round games on Saturday Feb 25th.

