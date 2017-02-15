2/15 High School Hockey Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll bested Summit City 10-3 on Wednesday night to close out the regular season in local high school hockey.

Fort Wayne Bruins 4, Homestead 2

FWB: Scott 3, Steinforth. Saves: Weiks 33

Homestead: Hartle, Nice. Saves: Lay 18

Carroll 10, Summit City 3

Carroll: Palmer, Duffus, J Squadrito 2, Thornson, Fisher 2, Stoody, Ramsey 2. Saves: Grinstead 13

Summit City: Fitzgerald 2, Schell. Saves: McKinnon 20

Bishop Dwenger 7, Leo 3

BD: Yehle, Zaremba 3, B James, Edwards, Woods. Saves: Frank 9

Leo: Carter Bonecutter, Decker 2. Saves: Baumert 28

First Round of League Playoffs are set for Wednesday Feb 22nd.

Leo vs Fort Wayne Bruins, 6:10 pm

Summit City vs Homestead, 8:10 pm

Carroll and Bishop Dwenger receive 1st round bye and will play the winners of the first round games on Saturday Feb 25th.