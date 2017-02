2/15 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger was tested by visiting Leo but ultimately earned a 67-63 win to headline area boys basketball on Wednesday night.

Nick Passino tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Saints while Campbell Donovan added 17 points.

Leo was led by Jeremy Davison with 21 points and Eli Steiner with 18.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: LEO 63 BISHOP DWENGER 67 (F)

BOYS: INDIANPOLIS TINDLEY 88 HORIZON CHRISTIAN 87 (F)

BOYS: SOUTH ADAMS 65 CHURUBUSCO 59 (F)

BOYS: SOUTHWOOD 77 MADISON-GRANT 38 (F)