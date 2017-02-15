11 arrested following multiple department drug investigation

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) An investigation by the Huntington City Police Department, the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, and Indiana State Police has resulted in the arrest of 11 people Wednesday morning on an assortment of charges.
The following people and their charges are listed below:
Paula S. Black, DOB: 05-05-1970
Count 1: Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 3 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony
Dinah L. Downey, DOB: 02-24-1970
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 5 felony
Jeremy A. Downey, DOB: 07-18-1985
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony
Leaha A. Fishbaugh, DOB: 08-26-1978
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
Heather M. Huffman, DOB: 07/12/1977
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony
Michael J. Huffman, DOB: 12-25-1977
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
*Habitual Offender Enhancement
Ronald D. Martin, DOB: 01-08-1976
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Cocaine, Level 5 felony
Count 3: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
Leigh Ann Morales, DOB: 03-13-1980
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Andrea L. Roland, DOB: 12-02-1980
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 3: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Karen S. Shaw, DOB: 03-23-1967
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
Samuel Tommy Wright, II, DOB: 05-26-1979
Count 1: Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 felony
Outstanding arrest warrants have been issued for the following individuals:
Melissa S. Andersen, DOB: 05-07-1978
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony
Courtney N. Crago, DOB: 06-15-1988
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
Samuel E. Derry, DOB: 03-13-1997
Count 1: Dealing in a Methamphetamine, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
Garrett D. Hutchins, DOB: 05-28-1980
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
Count 3: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
Jack H. Jones, Jr., DOB: 08-21-1984
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Methamphetamine, Level 4 felony
Micheal A. Small, DOB: 02-25-1979
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 felony
Leigh A. Werling, DOB: 02-06-1973
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
Count 2: Dealing in Cocaine, Level 5 felony
James A. Stotler, DOB: 06-08-1995
Count 1: Dealing in a Cocaine, Level 3 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Cocaine, Level 3 felony