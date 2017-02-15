11 arrested following multiple department drug investigation

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) An investigation by the Huntington City Police Department, the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, and Indiana State Police has resulted in the arrest of 11 people Wednesday morning on an assortment of charges.

The following people and their charges are listed below:

Paula S. Black, DOB: 05-05-1970
Count 1: Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 3 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony

Dinah L. Downey, DOB: 02-24-1970
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 5 felony

Jeremy A. Downey, DOB: 07-18-1985
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony

Leaha A. Fishbaugh, DOB: 08-26-1978
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Heather M. Huffman, DOB: 07/12/1977
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony

Michael J. Huffman, DOB: 12-25-1977
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
*Habitual Offender Enhancement

Ronald D. Martin, DOB: 01-08-1976
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Cocaine, Level 5 felony
Count 3: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Leigh Ann Morales, DOB: 03-13-1980
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Andrea L. Roland, DOB: 12-02-1980
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 3: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Karen S. Shaw, DOB: 03-23-1967
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Samuel Tommy Wright, II, DOB: 05-26-1979
Count 1: Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 felony

Outstanding arrest warrants have been issued for the following individuals:

Melissa S. Andersen, DOB: 05-07-1978
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony

Courtney N. Crago, DOB: 06-15-1988
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Samuel E. Derry, DOB: 03-13-1997
Count 1: Dealing in a Methamphetamine, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Garrett D. Hutchins, DOB: 05-28-1980
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
Count 3: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Jack H. Jones, Jr., DOB: 08-21-1984
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Methamphetamine, Level 4 felony

Micheal A. Small, DOB: 02-25-1979
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 felony

Leigh A. Werling, DOB: 02-06-1973
Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony
Count 2: Dealing in Cocaine, Level 5 felony

James A. Stotler, DOB: 06-08-1995
Count 1: Dealing in a Cocaine, Level 3 felony
Count 2: Dealing in a Cocaine, Level 3 felony

