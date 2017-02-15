11 arrested following multiple department drug investigation

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) An investigation by the Huntington City Police Department, the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, and Indiana State Police has resulted in the arrest of 11 people Wednesday morning on an assortment of charges.

The following people and their charges are listed below:

Paula S. Black, DOB: 05-05-1970

Count 1: Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 3 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony

Dinah L. Downey, DOB: 02-24-1970

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 5 felony

Jeremy A. Downey, DOB: 07-18-1985

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony

Leaha A. Fishbaugh, DOB: 08-26-1978

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Heather M. Huffman, DOB: 07/12/1977

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony

Michael J. Huffman, DOB: 12-25-1977

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

*Habitual Offender Enhancement

Ronald D. Martin, DOB: 01-08-1976

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Cocaine, Level 5 felony

Count 3: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Leigh Ann Morales, DOB: 03-13-1980

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Andrea L. Roland, DOB: 12-02-1980

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Count 3: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Karen S. Shaw, DOB: 03-23-1967

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Samuel Tommy Wright, II, DOB: 05-26-1979

Count 1: Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Level 4 felony

Count 2: Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 5 felony

Outstanding arrest warrants have been issued for the following individuals:

Melissa S. Andersen, DOB: 05-07-1978

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 felony

Courtney N. Crago, DOB: 06-15-1988

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Samuel E. Derry, DOB: 03-13-1997

Count 1: Dealing in a Methamphetamine, Level 4 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Garrett D. Hutchins, DOB: 05-28-1980

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 2 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Count 3: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Jack H. Jones, Jr., DOB: 08-21-1984

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Methamphetamine, Level 4 felony

Micheal A. Small, DOB: 02-25-1979

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 5 felony

Leigh A. Werling, DOB: 02-06-1973

Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 felony

Count 2: Dealing in Cocaine, Level 5 felony

James A. Stotler, DOB: 06-08-1995

Count 1: Dealing in a Cocaine, Level 3 felony

Count 2: Dealing in a Cocaine, Level 3 felony