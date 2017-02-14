TOTW: Huntington North Boys Basketball

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After sharing the inaugural Northeast 8 title last year with three other teams the Huntington North boys basketball team clinched the conference title outright with a 49-42 win over Norwell on Friday.

This is the first time Huntington North has been crowned conference champs outright since they won the Olympic conference title in 2004.

The Vikings will finish 7-0 in conference play. They will close out the regular season with games against Plymouth, Northfield, and Bishop Luers before starting sectional play on February 28.