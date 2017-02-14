Sweetwater founder earns Leadership award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack was honored with the 2017 Legend of Leadership award, presented by Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly.

Surack, a Fort Wayne native, has become a staunch champion for Fort Wayne development. The entrepreneur, philanthropist, community volunteer, pilot, musician, husband and father spoke about his passions and leadership philosophy at Tuesday morning’s ceremony.

Five people spoke at the event: Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, Lutheran Health CEO Brian Bauer, Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. CEO Eric Doden, Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne CEO Joe Jordan and Carson and Boxberger partner Bruce Boxberger. Around 280 people were at the event in the Conference Center at the Memorial Coliseum.

Previous winners of the Legend of Leadership award include Keith Busse, Ian Roland, Irene Walters, Sister Elise Kriss and Don Steininger.