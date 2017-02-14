Sen. Donnelly noncommittal after meeting with Gorsuch

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) Senator Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., met with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on Tuesday. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to replace Justice Antonin Scalia who died in 2016.

According to a press release from Donnelly’s press office, the two talked about Gorsuch’s experience as a judge, his judicial philosophy and his thoughts on judicial independence.

Donnelly issued the following statements following the meeting:

Judge Gorsuch and I had a thoughtful conversation. I had the chance to ask him questions, discuss his views on the role of the Supreme Court, and hear about his experience on the federal bench. I take my responsibility seriously to consider judicial nominees, including to the Supreme Court. As I have said, part of my job as Senator is to meet, consider, debate, and vote on judicial nominations. I will continue to carefully review Judge Gorsuch’s record and qualifications in the coming weeks and will be following his hearing before the Judiciary Committee.”