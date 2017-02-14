Regional Development Authority recommends funding for two projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Major projects for Fort Wayne and the surrounding area were discussed Tuesday and funding for two was recommended.

Riverfront development is one step closer to finishing gathering all of their funding.

“I kind of like to see it coming to an end but I think like everybody else I’d like to see some apples on the tree here and get it moving,” Al Moll said. Moll is the director of the Parks and Recreation Department and gave the presentation aimed at Phase One of the project sitting at $5.2 million. It’s the last piece of the 26 million dollar project. “A lot of the other funding basis were contingent on us getting these dollars, as is regional cities has us getting the other dollars.”

Councilman Geoff Paddock was there to represent Fort Wayne and encourage development. “It’s nice to be able to come up and meet with these folks and explain to them just how important these projects are for Fort Wayne because a lot of these people are not from Fort Wayne,” he said.

Another project you may have been keeping up with, the $5 million renovation of the Clyde Theater. Their request for one million dollars was given the go ahead Tuesday. It’s another long process moving forward with an eager entrepreneur hoping to bring something new to Fort Wayne, a standing concert venue. “It’s been a five year process. I’m an entrepreneur and I’ve had this vision and dream for a long time and it takes patience, dedication and perseverance,” Rick Kinney said.

More from the meeting per Michael Galbraith, Director of the Road to One Million:

The Landing in Allen County, which requested a $6,904,023 grant, representing 20 percent of the $34,520,117 of the project’s total cost; and The Clyde Theatre Renovation Project in Allen County, which requested a $1,000,000 grant, representing 20 percent of the $5,030,000 of the project’s total cost.

“We are developing national brand identity for Northeast Indiana. We know it will take creative and groundbreaking projects across the region to meet our goal of increasing regional population to 1 million residents. Fort Wayne’s vibrant downtown serves as the urban core of our region and today’s funding illustrates the critical role all of our regional counties play in the Road to One Million plan and our mission to attract and retain talent,” said RDA board chairman Bob Marshall, executive vice president of Campbell & Fetter Bank.

The board also heard presentations from seven other projects including:

Riverfront Park Fort Wayne Phase I in Allen County, which requested a $5,276,000 grant, representing 20 percent of the $26,381,000 of the project’s total cost; Eagles Theatre Project in Wabash County, which requested a $996,567 grant, representing 20 percent of the $4,982,838 of the project’s total cost; Wabash Trails in Wabash County, which requested a $960,236 grant, representing 20 percent of the $4,801,180 of the project’s total cost; Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Facility in Whitley County, which requested a $861,304 grant, representing 20 percent of the $4,258,751 of the project’s total cost; Strawberry Valley Cultural Trail in LaGrange County, which requested a $254,000 grant, representing 20 percent of the $1,270,175 of the project’s total cost; Fishing Line Trail in Noble County, which requested a $175,000 grant, representing 17 percent of the $1,023,673 of the project’s total cost; and Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Center in Noble County, which requested a $400,000 grant, representing almost 17 percent of the $2,388,132 of the project’s total cost.

The RDA also reported on the progress of the following Road to One Million projects, which are either approved or under review by the RDA or the IEDC:

Skyline Tower; Trine University; University of Saint Francis; Embassy Theatre; The DeKalb County YMCA; Little River Trail; Manchester Early Learning Center; Buffalo Street Redevelopment Project; Fort Wayne Regional Trails; South Adams Trails; The Enterprise Center; The United Brethren (UB) Block; Posterity Heights Scholar House; and Michiana Event Center; The Landing; and The Clyde Theatre Renovation Project.

In addition, the RDA voted to temporarily suspend review of new projects.