FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police say a person is in serious condition after a shooting on Fort Wayne’s north side Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Dupont Road around 10:00 pm. The shooting appears to have happened outside a Lassus Handy Dandy gas station.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.