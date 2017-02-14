New Haven police ask for help identifying man found in driveway

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A man was found lying in the driveway of a home in New Haven early Tuesday morning and police are asking for help so they can identify him.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene in the 800 block of Landera Court, the man was was unresponsive according to a news release from the New Haven Police Department. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

He’s described as being a white male between the ages of 65 and 75, approximately 5′ 10″ tall, weighing 175 with a grey beard and no teeth.

Anyone who might know who this person is should call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080.