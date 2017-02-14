Lawmakers weigh letting governor select state schools chief

Related Coverage Panel backs bill for appointing Indiana’s state school chief

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s elected schools chief could instead be appointed by the governor under a change being considered by lawmakers.

House Speaker Brian Bosma argues a gubernatorial appointment would take the schools chief position out of politics and ensure the two are working together, but groups advocating for public education oppose taking the decision away from voters. Bosma’s measure is backed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The House proposal and its Senate companion measure come after four years of conflict between Democratic former Superintendent Glenda Ritz and Statehouse Republicans. Republican Jennifer McCormick defeated Ritz in the November election.

Bosma says the bill has no partisan basis. Indiana is one of 13 states with an elected position.

A panel Tuesday voted to send the proposal to the full House.

