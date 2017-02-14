Komets leading scorer Kyle Thomas heading to AHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that forward Kyle Thomas has been called up to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.

This is the first call-up to the AHL for the Waltham, Massachusetts native.

Thomas, 27, is skating his third season with Fort Wayne and fourth as a pro. The winger currently leads the Komets with 25 goals, 37 assists and 62 points.

The Komets this week will skate four games starting with a 7:00 faceoff tonight at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. Friday the Kalamazoo Wings visit Fort Wayne for a an 8pm faceoff and Saturday the Komets host the Brampton Beast at 7:30pm. The Komets will cap the week with a 3:00 matinee Sunday at Cincinnati. All games are broadcast on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5 and webcast at Komets.com with Shane Albahrani calling the action.