Komets offense sputters in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Komets allowed two goals in the first period and never recovered, falling at Kalamazoo 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Josh Pitt and Dajon Mingo each beat Komets goalie Garrett Bartus in the first frame to make it 2-0 after one.

After a scoreless second period Jason Binkley netted his seventh goal of the season at 6:11 in the third period to cut the Wings’ lead to 2-1.

However, an empty-netter with 15 seconds left by Peter Schneider would set the final at 3-1.

Bartus stopped 24 of 26 shots in goal.

The Komets and Kalamazoo play again on Friday at 8 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum. It will be the third straight game between the two clubs, having played each other Sunday and Tuesday already.