70 years of marriage sets standard for family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kitty and Raymond Budrow will celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary in March. They have eight children, 19 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. One of their children is coming up on their 50 year wedding anniversary soon, so love and commitment seem to run in the family.

Kitty and Raymond met in Panama City, Florida, while Raymond was in the Navy. The first time he saw her was across the drugstore counter, and he said, “my eyes opened wide when I saw her, and that was the beginning of the end right there.” He said she was the most beautiful thing he had ever seen and she still is today. Some of Raymond’s Navy buddies convinced him to ask Kitty to the movies with their group, and the rest is history.

Through talking with them, it is apparent one of the pillars of their relationship is to not take anything too seriously. They still hold hands and kiss each other in public, and they love to laugh and joke together.