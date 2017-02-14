2/14 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

IHSAA Basketball

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Warren  Central  (5)            17-1    270    2
  2.  Ft.  Wayne  North  (7)          20-1    264    1     
3.  New  Albany  (2)                    18-3    209    4
4.  Logansport                            21-1    199    3
5.  Indpls  N.  Central              18-3    188    5
6.  S.  Bend  Riley                      15-0    166    6
7.  McCutcheon                            18-2    130    8
8.  Castle  (1)                            19-2    127    9
9.  Hamilton  Southeastern      17-4    63      NR
10.  Carmel                                    15-4    46      7
Others receiving votes:
Floyd Central 30. Crown Point 23. Indpls Pike 22. Connersville 20. Ft. Wayne Snider 12. Homestead 10. Indpls Ben Davis 8. S. Bend Adams 7. Valparaiso 6.
Class 3A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Brownstown  (11)                19-0    290    1
2.  Culver  Academy  (4)          15-1    276    2
3.  Twin  Lakes                          18-2    238    4
4.  NorthWood                            17-2    190    3
5.  Indianapolis  Attucks      14-4    149    9
6.  Griffith                              16-3    134    5
7.  Andrean                                14-3    104    8
8.  Ev.  Bosse                            11-7    103    6
9.  Salem                                    16-2    99      7
10.  Tri-West                              17-3    77      NR
Others receiving votes:
Ft. Wayne Luers 57. Indpls Brebeuf 36. Indpls Manual 32. Indpls Park Tudor 8. Washington 7.
Class 2A
W-L        Pts    Prv
1.  Oak  Hill  (8)                            16-2      276    2
2.  Providence  (4)                        16-2      264    1
3.  Barr-Reeve  (1)                        19-2      246    3
4.  Indpls  Broad  Ripple  (2)      14-3      200    5
5.  Northeastern                            17-4      187    6
6.  Linton-Stockton                      17-4      128    4
7.  Indpls  Howe                              14-7      115    9
8.  Henryville                                16-4      73      7
  9.  Southwood                                  13-4      63      NR 
10.  Monroe  Central                        17-2      57      8
Others receiving votes:
Wapahani 50. Shenandoah 41. Crawford Co. 40. Cloverdale 21. Gary Roosevelt 9. Hagerstown 8. Eastside 8. Frankton 7. S. Ripley 7.
Class 1A
W-L        Pts    Prv
1.  Lafayette  Catholic  (7)      13-5      274    2
2.  Tri-County  (3)                      18-2      238    3
3.  Tindley  (4)                            13-5      233    1
4.  Oldenburg                                17-2      201    6
(tie)  Clinton  Prairie  (1)        16-3      201    5
6.  Wood  Memorial                        14-5      151    4
7.  Indpls  Arlington                  12-6      101    8
8.  Oregon-Davis                          15-5      98      10
  9.  Ft.  Wayne  Blackhawk            12-9      92      7   
10.  Loogootee                                15-6      67      NR
Others receiving votes:
Pioneer 45. S. Newton 42. Bethesda Christian 15. Gary 21st Century 12. Lakewood Park 10. Bethany Christian 8. New Washington 6. W. Washington 6.

