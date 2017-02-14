2/14 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Warren Central (5) 17-1 270 2
2. Ft. Wayne North (7) 20-1 264 1
3. New Albany (2) 18-3 209 4
4. Logansport 21-1 199 3
5. Indpls N. Central 18-3 188 5
6. S. Bend Riley 15-0 166 6
7. McCutcheon 18-2 130 8
8. Castle (1) 19-2 127 9
9. Hamilton Southeastern 17-4 63 NR
10. Carmel 15-4 46 7
Others receiving votes:
Floyd Central 30. Crown Point 23. Indpls Pike 22. Connersville 20. Ft. Wayne Snider 12. Homestead 10. Indpls Ben Davis 8. S. Bend Adams 7. Valparaiso 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Brownstown (11) 19-0 290 1
2. Culver Academy (4) 15-1 276 2
3. Twin Lakes 18-2 238 4
4. NorthWood 17-2 190 3
5. Indianapolis Attucks 14-4 149 9
6. Griffith 16-3 134 5
7. Andrean 14-3 104 8
8. Ev. Bosse 11-7 103 6
9. Salem 16-2 99 7
10. Tri-West 17-3 77 NR
Others receiving votes:
Ft. Wayne Luers 57. Indpls Brebeuf 36. Indpls Manual 32. Indpls Park Tudor 8. Washington 7.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Oak Hill (8) 16-2 276 2
2. Providence (4) 16-2 264 1
3. Barr-Reeve (1) 19-2 246 3
4. Indpls Broad Ripple (2) 14-3 200 5
5. Northeastern 17-4 187 6
6. Linton-Stockton 17-4 128 4
7. Indpls Howe 14-7 115 9
8. Henryville 16-4 73 7
9. Southwood 13-4 63 NR
10. Monroe Central 17-2 57 8
Others receiving votes:
Wapahani 50. Shenandoah 41. Crawford Co. 40. Cloverdale 21. Gary Roosevelt 9. Hagerstown 8. Eastside 8. Frankton 7. S. Ripley 7.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lafayette Catholic (7) 13-5 274 2
2. Tri-County (3) 18-2 238 3
3. Tindley (4) 13-5 233 1
4. Oldenburg 17-2 201 6
(tie) Clinton Prairie (1) 16-3 201 5
6. Wood Memorial 14-5 151 4
7. Indpls Arlington 12-6 101 8
8. Oregon-Davis 15-5 98 10
9. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 12-9 92 7
10. Loogootee 15-6 67 NR
Others receiving votes:
Pioneer 45. S. Newton 42. Bethesda Christian 15. Gary 21st Century 12. Lakewood Park 10. Bethany Christian 8. New Washington 6. W. Washington 6.
2/14 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings: