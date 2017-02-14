2/14 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 16 Homestead beat visiting Jay County 61-49 to improve to 17-3 on the season on a busy Valentine’s Day on the high school basketball scene.

Homestead was led by Sam Buck with 17 points while Parker Manges added 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Spartans played without standout big man Brandon Durnell.

Jay County was led by Jason Schlosser with 19 points and Jay Houck with 17.

At Bishop Luers the 3A no. 11 Knights bested Norwell 51-44. Anton Berry led Luers with16 points while Blaine Cook added 11 points.

Landon Geiger led Norwell with 21 points.

Canterbury fans saw the host Cavaliers fall on Tuesday night to visiting New Haven 63-53. New Haven’s Brecar Clark led all scorers with 18 points. Whitney Harris and Ivan Upshaw each scored 15 for the Bulldogs while James Gardner tallied 10 rebounds to go with two points.

Canterbury was led by Noah Wolfe with 13 points, Mez Ijomanta with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Cam Kreiger with 10 points.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: JAY COUNTY 49 HOMESTEAD 61 (F)

BOYS: NORWELL 44 BISHOP LUERS 51 (F)

BOYS: CONCORDIA 34 DEKALB 49 (F)

BOYS: NEW HAVEN 63 CANTERBURY 53 (F)

BOYS: BELLMONT 57 BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 89 (F)

BOYS: WOODLAN 31 EASTSIDE 58 (F)

BOYS: ADAMS CENTRAL 37 SOUTHWOOD 63 (F)

BOYS: CHURUBUSCO 64 GARRETT 54 (F)

BOYS: CULVER 46 TIPPECANOE VALLEY 54 (F)

BOYS: LAKEWOOD PARK 61 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 52 (F)

BOYS: MACONAQUAH 62 NORTHFIELD 57 (F)

BOYS: PERU 63 WHITKO 68 (F)

BOYS: S.B. COMMUNITY BAPTIST 65 LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 50 (F)

BOYS: WABASH 57 EASTBROOK 68 (F)

BOYS: WESTVIEW 58 WAWASEE 52 (F)