Wayne grad Justin Mitchell records triple-double at Wright State

DAYTON, Ohio – Justin Mitchell posted just the third triple-double in Wright State men’s basketball history Saturday night as the Raiders pulled away in the second half for an 88-79 Horizon League win over Green Bay at WSU’s Nutter Center.

The first half was a back and forth affair with seven ties and seven lead changes. The Phoenix went up 22-17 following a Kameron Hankerson three-point play at the 8:24 mark, only to see the Raiders answer with a 10-2 run, capped off by threes from Ryan Custer and Mark Alstork, to make it 27-24.

Green Bay regained the lead at 34-32 on a Turner Botz three with 3:12 to play and there were two ties before the two teams went into the halftime break even at 38 following two Charles Cooper free throws in the final seconds.

The Phoenix shot 53 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes compared to 45 percent for WSU, but the Raiders were six of 17 from three-point range and six of eight at the foul line while Green Bay was three of seven from behind the arc and hit all three of its free throws.

An Alstork three to start the second half put Wright State in front for good and a later Mitchell layup and Steven Davis three pushed the margin to 56-48 with 13:27 remaining.

A Davis jumper gave WSU its biggest lead at 71-57 at the 5:51 mark before the Phoenix tallied eight straight points to make it a two-possesion game with still 4:29 left.

The Raiders, however, put the game out of reach by scoring the next six points, four by Grant Benzinger.

Both team finished strong from the field as Wright State hit for 52 percent, including 10 of 23 threes, while Green Bay was at 51 percent, nine of 18 from behind the arc.

WSU, though, was 22 of 29 at the foul line compared to 10 of 13 for the Phoenix.

Mitchell finished with a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to join fellow Fort Wayne, Indiana, natives Keion Brooks (18 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists against Butler on January 25, 1997) and Vernard Hollins (21 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists against Texas-Pan American on January 14, 2004) for the third triple-double in program history.

Alstork led Wright State with 20 points while Davis had 17 and Benzinger 16.

Wright State (17-9, 8-5 Horizon) begins a three-game road swing on Thursday, February 16, with a 7:45 contest at Youngstown State.