SOLD: Buyer secured for GE campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The iconic and sprawling General Electric campus on downtown Fort Wayne’s southwest corner will be sold and redeveloped.

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. announced Monday that Baltimore-based Cross Street Partners has been selected to buy and redevelop GE’s Broadway campus. The estimated $280 million project will transform the vacant and devitalized 31-acre campus into a “mixed-use, place-based innovation district” that will include commercial, retail and market, residential, hotel and community space, along with a tract for a university, Greater Fort Wayne officials said.

“The public and private investments made to date in Fort Wayne tell a story about a community that is here to compete for talent, capital and jobs in the new economy – a community worthy of significant investment,” said Josh Parker, partner and principal of Cross Street. “My partners and our investors see incredible potential to support and grow a robust innovation economy in Fort Wayne and we are excited to join the momentum and work with local community in crafting a plan that will uniquely fit the Fort Wayne opportunity.”

GE announced last May that it would offer for sale and potential reuse and redevelopment the sprawling dozen-building campus off Broadway where it produced a wide range of products including electric motors and superchargers since 1911. For decades, GE was the city’s largest employer. The company, though, announced in January 2014 plans shut down operations in Fort Wayne, and the site became dilapidated and largely an eye sore.

For more than a year, a task force made up of concerned citizens and community leaders met to brainstorm ways to recover the campus, to reuse the buildings instead of tearing them down.

Now, that vision is on track to become a reality.

Geoff Paddock, a 5th District City Councilman who led that task force, told NewsChannel the project would be a “major benefit.

“Such a renovation of this campus would be a huge investment in the heart of the Fifth District,” said Paddock. “It would be a major benefit to the work being done on the Broadway Corridor and a major benefit to the neighborhoods that surround the current vacant campus.”

Funding for the project includes private equity, bank loans, New Market tax credits, federal tax credits and government incentives, according to Greater Fort Wayne. So far, about $41 million in equity has been secured, and the developers will apply for $70 million in federal tax credits. The city of Fort Wayne has also agreed to seek a new TIF district to be used as a subsidy for that redevelopment.

Greater Fort Wayne said after a final agreement is reached, Cross Street will work to get input from the community, secure commitments from institutional and commercial tenants, obtain funding and complete construction drawings. Construction could begin in the fall and be completed in 3-4 years, officials said.

Eric Doden, CEO of Greater Fort Wayne, called the project the “most transformational” he’s ever worked on.

“We are encouraged by this important step in the process toward the redevelopment of the GE campus, said Doden. “This project will transform the Broadway neighborhood, neighborhoods south and southeast of downtown, our community and our region for years to come.

“We believe this is a strong proposal with the potential to be a nationally recognized project as we work to build a nationally recognized economy.”