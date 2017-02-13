Possible drowning investigation underway after body pulled from river

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne firefighters pulled a body out of the St. Joseph River near Canterbury Green Apartments Monday morning after a resident reported seeing a man in the water shortly after 9:45 a.m.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes and were able to tie a rope around the person and pull him out.

The person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Conservation Officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the person had died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy and will release the person’s name along with the cause and manner of death.

The Fort Wayne Police Department and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority assisted the Fort Wayne Fire Department at the scene.