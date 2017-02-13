Police: Man tries to rob bank, nervously runs off empty handed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man reportedly tried to rob a Waynedale credit union midday Monday but police said he panicked and ran off.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 12:30 p.m. to the Public Service Credit Union at 7017 Old Trail Road, near the Lower Huntington and Bluffton roads intersection, on a report of a robbery. Police spokesman Michael Joyner said a man walked into the credit union and handed a handwritten note to the teller, demanding cash.

Joyner said the suspect then became nervous when the teller told the suspect that she had to go to a different drawer for cash, and he ran out of the branch without any cash.

A police K-9 tried to track the suspect but failed.

Police said described the suspect as a black man in his late 40s, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with glasses and dressed in an orange hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.