Police: Man tries to rob bank, nervously runs off empty handed

By Published: Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man reportedly tried to rob a Waynedale credit union midday Monday but police said he panicked and ran off.

The Public Service Credit Union at 7017 Old Trail Road is pictured. (Google Maps)
The Public Service Credit Union at 7017 Old Trail Road is pictured. (Google Maps)

Fort Wayne Police were called around 12:30 p.m. to the Public Service Credit Union at 7017 Old Trail Road, near the Lower Huntington and Bluffton roads intersection, on a report of a robbery. Police spokesman Michael Joyner said a man walked into the credit union and handed a handwritten note to the teller, demanding cash.

Joyner said the suspect then became nervous when the teller told the suspect that she had to go to a different drawer for cash, and he ran out of the branch without any cash.

A police K-9 tried to track the suspect but failed.

Police said described the suspect as a black man in his late 40s, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with glasses and dressed in an orange hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.

Related Posts