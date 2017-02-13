Pharmacy robbery suspect arrested after chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was arrested moments after police said he robbed a pharmacy and took police on a chase.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 12:15 p.m. to the Walgreens at 330 W. State Blvd., at the intersection with Wells Street, on a report of a robbery. Police said after the suspect made off with narcotics, a store employee followed him out of the store and called 911 with a description of his get-away car and location.

Police spokesman Michael Joyner said after police caught up with the vehicle, it initially sped off. Police eventually were able to make a felony stop of the vehicle in the 1200 block of Fairfield Avenue, Joyner said.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, Joyner said. It’s not clear how he was injured.

Joyner said officers saw the suspect toss at least one pill bottle from his vehicle during the case. It was recovered near the Sherman Street Bridge.

The suspect was not identified and it’s not clear what charges he’ll face.