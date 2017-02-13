FWCS board votes to sell old Elmhurst High, neighbors concerned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Elmhurst High School will go up for sale after a unanimous vote by Fort Wayne Community Schools board of trustees. Since 2010, Elmhurst High school has been closed and Vice President Mark GiaQuinta said it’s costing the district thousands of dollars to maintain the old building.

“We are hard-pressed to maintain the buildings we have much less maintain one that’s been closed for 6 years,” he said.

Since 1929, 3829 Sand Point Road, has been the site of Elmhurst High School. It was closed because of consolidation and problems with the building. Neighbor, Ron Lunz says he’s lived nearby his entire life, 70 years. Lunz said he graduated from the school in 1965 and was sad to see it go. But he understands selling the building is the next necessary step.

“It would be a good thing for the school to sell it because of the tax burden on us,” said Lunz.

But Lunz and several others are concerned about what might take its place. Karen Walker, who lives a block away wants to see the building used for something that suits a residential area. She also wants more information about potential buyers.

“I wouldn’t object to senior housing or something along those lines,” she said. “I think it was really unfair to have a public hearing for when we don’t have the information to even know who wants to purchase it or for what purpose.”

GiaQuinta said there’s no buyer just yet and the board has little say in who can purchase it.

“The concerns about land use are probably better presented to the zoning board and people who have the authority to ensure the stability of the area,” he said.

Lunz said he’ll continue to do what he needs to make sure his message is heard.

“I’d like to see it stay residential is all I’ve got to say about that,” he said.

The sale of the building would not include the athletic center and a hub for buses.