Former Homestead, IPFW standout Soat signs with Evansville Otters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Evansville Otters have signed outfielder Brandon Soat and left-handed pitcher Joey Webb.

Soat comes to Evansville after playing in college for the Mastodons of Fort Wayne. In four seasons there, Soat hit .310 while recording 48 doubles, 11 triples and 12 home runs.

He finished his career in Fort Wayne with 222 hits and 116 RBIs.

“He was recommended to us last year after a real good collegiate career,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “We really want to take a good look in spring training and see if he can vie for one of the outfield positions.”

Meanwhile, Webb was recognized and scouted by Otters bench coach Boots Day at the California Winter League.

“He is going to be in the mix as far as an experienced left-handed arm out of our bullpen or in our starting rotation,” McCauley said.

Webb spent three years in the Washington Nationals organization from 2013-15 and played last season for Alpine in the Pecos League. He made 11 starts last year for the Cowboys, going 5-2 with a 5.05 ERA.

The Otters have also announced the release of players J.R. Edwards (RHP), Tyler Levine (RHP) and Sikes Orvis (OF).

