AMBER ALERT: Gary Police Search for Abducted Child

GARY, Ind. (WANE) Police across the state are trying to find an abducted child who they believe is in extreme danger.. 15-year-old Chastinea Reeves is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

The child was last seen on Monday wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans when last seen. Police have not released any suspect information.

If anyone knows where Reeves might be or any information about her abduction, contact the Gary Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.