$5000 reward offered after guns stolen hunting supply store

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) A burglary took place on February 10, 2017 at the Dutchman Hunting Supplies store in Shipshewana and according to police a large number of guns were taken.

As a result, the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $5000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The store is located at 8435 West U.S. 20 in Shipshewana and the burglary took place early in the morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at 260-436-7491, Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or by private message on the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.