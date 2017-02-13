Leonard leads Spurs over Pacers

San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard is chased by Indiana Pacers' Paul George during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Indianapolis. San Antonio defeated Indiana 110-106. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) –  Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs clinched their NBA-record 20th consecutive winning season with a 110-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
LaMarcus Aldridge scored 10 of his 19 points during the final 6 1/2 minutes as the Spurs improved to 42-13 in the season following Tim Duncan’s retirement. They have had a winning record every season since 1997-98, when Duncan was a rookie, and broke a tie with the Utah Jazz, who had 19 straight winning seasons from 1985-2004.
Paul George scored 27 points and Myles Turner had 22 for the Pacers, who have lost four straight — three on their home court.
George’s 3-pointer with 21 seconds left cut it to 107-104, but the Spurs closed it out at the free-throw line.

