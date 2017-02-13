2/13 Inside The Zone – Komets Hockey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets collected five points in three games for week 18 and improved to 27-14-5 and 61 points after 47 games. Fort Wayne holds second place in the Central division, trailing first-place Toledo by eight points with eight weeks and 25 games remaining in 2016-17.

The week began with a 5-4 overtime win at Indy Friday as the Komets extended their home winning streak to four games. The Komets remain unbeaten by the Fuel this season after five meetings. Four meetings at Indy remain on the schedule. The Komets reached 59 shots, the most in a game this season.

Saturday the Komets slipped 5-4 in overtime at Cincinnati and had their win streak snapped at three games but remain unbeaten in regulation four straight games (3-0-1).

Sunday the Komets upset the Wings at Kalamazoo 5-3 to extend their unbeaten (in regulation) streak to five games (4-0-1). Fort Wayne leads the season series against Kalamazoo 4-3-0 with two meetings remaining, both at Kalamazoo.

For the week— Kyle Thomas led the Komets on the week with nine points (3g, 6a). Thomas had three assists in the Komets’ 5-4 overtime win Friday for his second straight three-point game and added a pair of helpers Saturday. Sunday Thomas logged his first hat trick of the season and second of his career and added an assist for his second four-point game of the season. It was the ninth time this season the skater has scored at least three points in a game…..Jamie Schaafsma potted two goals and dished five assists for a seven-point week…..Jason Binkley scored two goals and four points in the three games played….Travis Ewanyk (1g, 2a) and Garrett Desjardins (3a) each recorded three points….Trevor Cheek scored two goals…..Mike Embach (1g, 1a), Colin Mulvey (1g, 1a) and Garrett Thompson (1g, 1a) each added two points to their totals….goaltender Garrett Bartus appeared in two games and stopped 43 of 47 shots for a 2.07 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

Komet streaks— Komets are unbeaten in regulation five straight games (4-0-1)…..Kyle Thomas has a five-game assist and point-scoring streak (4g, 9a) and a three-game road point streak (4g, 5a)…..Jamie Schaafsma has a five-game point-scoring streak (3g, 6a), four-game assist scoring streak (6a), a four-game home point streak (3g, 3a) and a three-game road point streak (1g, 5a)…..Jason Binkley has a three-game point streak (2g, 2a)…..Mike Cazzola has assists and points in six straight home games (3g, 7a)…..Mike Embach has a three-game road point-scoring streak (1g, 2a).

Komet leaders— Kyle Thomas leads with 25 goals, nine power play goals, 37 assists and ranks second in the ECHL with 62 points….Thomas and Mike Embach lead with 4 game-winning goals each…..Cody Sol leads with 128 penalty minutes…..Curtis Leonard leads with +24….Mike Cazzola ranks first among rookies with 52 points (tied with Tyson Spink) and 34 assists.

The week ahead

Komets at Kalamazoo (23-21-4, 50 points) Tuesday, 7pm

Kalamazoo at Komets Friday, 8pm— The Komets will complete their season series with division rival Kalamazoo this week with two meetings slated. The Komets will return to Kalamazoo Tuesday for a 7pm faceoff at Wings Event Center (5,113). Friday the Wings will travel to Fort Wayne for the ninth and final meeting of the season. The Komets lead the series 4-3-0. Kalamazoo is fighting for playoff position as they trail fourth-place Tulsa by three points with 24 games remaining. The Wings are 2-3-0 in their last five games after losing to the Komets Sunday 5-3 at Kalamazoo, but are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Brampton Beast (27-15-5, 59 points) at Komets Saturday, 7:30pm— The Komets face the Beast from Brampton Saturday at 7:30pm on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum. Brampton enters week 19 riding a six-game winning streak. The Beast are in a three-way tie for second place in the North division with 59 points and trail first-place Manchester by seven points. Saturday’s match will be the fourth of five meetings this year. The Beast lead the series 3-0-0. Brampton will skate at Wheeling Wednesday and Friday before arriving in Fort Wayne Saturday.

Komets at Cincinnati Cyclones (23-22-4, 50 points) Sunday, 3:05pm— The Komets return to the U.S. Bank Arena (6,955) in downtown Cincinnati Sunday for a 3pm faceoff. The Komets lead the season series 3-1-1 after Saturday’s 5-4 overtime victory in Cincy with three meetings remaining. Cincinnati watched their five-game win string end Sunday when they suffered a 9-1 shellacking at Toledo. The Cyclones are currently five points out of playoff position in the South division with 23 games remaining. Cincinnati will host the Mallards Wednesday and then skate at Quad City Friday. The Cyclones are idle Saturday before welcoming the Komets Sunday afternoon.