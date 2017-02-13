2/13 A.P. Men’s College Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (60) 26-0 1620 1

2. Villanova (5) 24-2 1564 2

3. Kansas 22-3 1493 3

4. Baylor 22-3 1394 6

5. Arizona 23-3 1301 9

6. UCLA 23-3 1276 10

7. Oregon 22-4 1229 5

8. Louisville 20-5 1204 4

9. West Virginia 20-5 1012 13

10. North Carolina 21-5 1005 8

11. Wisconsin 21-4 868 7

12. Duke 20-5 857 18

13. Kentucky 20-5 854 15

14. Virginia 18-6 825 12

15. Florida 20-5 717 17

16. Purdue 20-5 682 16

17. Florida State 21-5 665 14

18. Cincinnati 22-3 634 11

19. SMU 22-4 415 25

20. Creighton 21-4 298 23

21. South Carolina 20-5 296 19

22. Saint Mary’s 22-3 269 20

23. Maryland 21-4 136 21

24. Butler 19-6 129 22

25. Notre Dame 19-7 122 —

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.

AP-WF-02-13-17 1706GMT

Advertisement