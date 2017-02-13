2/13 A.P. Men’s College Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record    Pts  Prv
1.  Gonzaga  (60)        26-0    1620      1
2.  Villanova  (5)      24-2    1564      2
3.  Kansas                    22-3    1493      3
4.  Baylor                    22-3    1394      6
5.  Arizona                  23-3    1301      9
6.  UCLA                        23-3    1276    10
7.  Oregon                    22-4    1229      5
8.  Louisville            20-5    1204      4
9.  West  Virginia      20-5    1012    13
10.  North  Carolina    21-5    1005      8
11.  Wisconsin              21-4      868      7
12.  Duke                        20-5      857    18
13.  Kentucky                20-5      854    15
14.  Virginia                18-6      825    12
15.  Florida                  20-5      717    17
16.  Purdue                    20-5      682    16
17.  Florida  State      21-5      665    14
18.  Cincinnati            22-3      634    11
19.  SMU                          22-4      415    25
20.  Creighton              21-4      298    23
21.  South  Carolina    20-5      296    19
22.  Saint  Mary’s        22-3      269    20
23.  Maryland                21-4      136    21
24.  Butler                    19-6      129    22
25.  Notre  Dame            19-7      122      —
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.
