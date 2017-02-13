2/13 A.P. Men’s College Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (60) 26-0 1620 1
2. Villanova (5) 24-2 1564 2
3. Kansas 22-3 1493 3
4. Baylor 22-3 1394 6
5. Arizona 23-3 1301 9
6. UCLA 23-3 1276 10
7. Oregon 22-4 1229 5
8. Louisville 20-5 1204 4
9. West Virginia 20-5 1012 13
10. North Carolina 21-5 1005 8
11. Wisconsin 21-4 868 7
12. Duke 20-5 857 18
13. Kentucky 20-5 854 15
14. Virginia 18-6 825 12
15. Florida 20-5 717 17
16. Purdue 20-5 682 16
17. Florida State 21-5 665 14
18. Cincinnati 22-3 634 11
19. SMU 22-4 415 25
20. Creighton 21-4 298 23
21. South Carolina 20-5 296 19
22. Saint Mary’s 22-3 269 20
23. Maryland 21-4 136 21
24. Butler 19-6 129 22
25. Notre Dame 19-7 122 —
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.
