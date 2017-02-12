Valentine’s themed races offer chance to burn calories, chase Cupid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Valentine’s Day is Tuesday and one way to burn off extra calories from chocolate is to chase Cupid.

The Cupid’s Chocolate Chase 5K and Mocha Mile are returning to Fort Wayne for a second year.

The race will be held at Parkview Field in downtown on Saturday, February 18. This year’s race will serve as a charity fundraiser supporting both ALS Association and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

Registration for both races is now open.

To learn more about the charities, visit ALS Association and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. For more information about the race, visit Epic Racing Events. To register for the race, visit GetMeRegistered.