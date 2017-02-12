Turnstone hosts sled hockey tournaments for disabled youth, adults

FORT WAYNE, IN – Turnstone hosted annual sled hockey tournaments for youth and adults with disabilities Saturday and Sunday.

The ninth annual Bob Chase Frostbite and seventh annual Silver Stick sled hockey tournaments were held at Parkview SportOne Icehouse. Seventeen teams attended the games from around the midwest, with 9 teams in the adult league and 8 teams in the youth league, according to a press release from Turnstone.

The games were preceded by a ceremony honoring Bob Chase, the voice and face of hockey in Fort Wayne, who has left a legacy of allowing people of all abilities to experience and enjoy the sport of hockey, the press release said.