INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Local talent was on display at the IHSAA Girls Swim and Dive State Championship on Saturday.

Carroll had their best finish ever as a team coming in 7th place. Carroll’s 400m relay team finished in second place.

Homestead finished in 11th place overall. Jackie Brenn was the runner-up in the dive after winning the state title last year. Megan Johnson also had a 2nd place finish in the the 100m freestyle.

For a complete list of results click here.