Kyle Thomas’ hat trick leads Komets over Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – Kyle Thomas had a hat trick on Sunday to lead the Komets past the Kalamazoo Wings 5-3 at the Wings Center.

Thomas scored the first goal of the game eight minutes into the first period. He then scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an empty-netter. He also had an assist and a fight for a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Jamie Schaafsma and Travis Ewanyk also scored for the Komets. Garrett Bartus made 24 saves in net.

The Komets return action on Tuesday with another trip to Kalamazoo.