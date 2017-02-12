Kayakers find body in Sugar Creek in western Indiana

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An autopsy is scheduled Monday on a body found in a creek in western Indiana.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says kayakers found the body Saturday evening in Sugar Creek just west of Crawfordsville.

State police and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with help from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Riley says no foul play is suspected in the death. He says identification will be made by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is continuing.