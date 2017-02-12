Indiana Tech wins 9th straight behind Keanna Gary’s 20th double-double

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 18-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team won its ninth straight game on Sunday afternoon as they defeated Rochester, 99-73, in their final nonconference game of the season at the Schaefer Center.

Keanna Gary recorded her NAIA-leading 20th double-double of the season with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds while Haley Cook added 21 points, six assists and four rebounds. Taylor Seiss chipped in 19 points and three steals while Kendall Knapke had 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Baylee Rinehart would add 11 points off the bench while Bella Lozano-Dobbs had five points and four assists.

The two sides would come out firing in the first quarter despite playing less than 24 hours before, with the visiting Warriors using a 9-2 run to open a 24-16 advantage with a minute left in the first and held a 26-18 lead after 10 minutes of action.

Tech would use a 10-2 spurt to open the second quarter to cut the deficit to one with just over three minutes gone in the period. The Orange and Black would then go on an 8-2 run to take a 41-38 lead into the locker room at the half.

Rochester would come out of the locker room with a 5-2 run to tie the game at 43 at the 8:31 mark in the third, but Coach Jessie Biggs’ team would use a 16-0 run to break the game open as they held a 59-43 lead with four minutes left in the period.

The visitors would never get within 14 points for the rest of the game as the Warriors would lead by as many as 26 in the fourth quarter as they cruised to finish the nonconference slate 6-2.

Tech (22-6) returns to Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) action on Wednesday for their final road regular season game as they travel to Marygrove for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.